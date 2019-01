Have your say

An elderly woman was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a burnt out pan filled her Shipley house with smoke.

A spokesperson said the pan had been left unattended on a cooker and had burnt dry, filling the house with smoke.

An ambulance was called to take her to hospital while fire crews from Bingley and Shipley used a high powered fan to clear the house, on Helen Street, Saltaire, of smoke.

The incident happened just before 6.15pm last night (Sunday).