Elderly woman robbed by thief on bike near Roundhay Park

A woman in her 80s has been left in distress after she was pushed to the floor by a mugger on a bike.

The victim was walking along Springwood Road in Oakwood when the thief rode past her on a pedal cycle and snatched her handbag before pushing her over.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

The incident happened at 12.45pm on Thursday May 17. The victim was left shaken but was not seriously injured.

The woman's daughter-in-law posted about the theft on Facebook, adding that her relative was upset at the loss of her diary and address book, which was inside the bag.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating and have appealed to anyone with information to contact them on 101 using reference number 13180236960.