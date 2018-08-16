Elderly man who died after falling into Roundhay Park lake was 'regular visitor' to nearby cafe

A 78-year-old dementia sufferer who died after falling into Waterloo Lake had been visiting the Lakeside Cafe before he went missing.

The alarm was raised at around 11am this morning and he was found in the water at 12.15pm. A PCSO began resuscitation but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A police cordon remains at the scene

The man has not been identified.

Park visitors said the man was seen in the Lakeside Cafe before a woman accompanying him realised he was missing.

all paths have re-opened to the public.

A woman who did not wish to be named said:- "I was sitting in the cafe having a coffee and a lady was with the man. She went up to order and I then saw her at the table looking for him. She spoke to some other people and then she went outside to make phone calls. The police turned up after that."

A member of staff at the Lakeside Cafe added:- "The man and his family are regular customers. He's elderly. It's very sad"

Police are looking to build up a picture of the man’s movements in the park prior to him being found. He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing black jeans, a dark blue V-neck jumper, glasses and a blue baseball cap. Anyone who saw him in the park during the time he was missing is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting reference 13180407119.