Elderly man hurt in Halifax road crash

Have your say

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a car crashed down a banking and into a wall.

Firefighters freed him from the vehicle after the accident on Old Lane, Halifax, just after 9am today (Saturday).

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "This was a single-vehicle road traffic collision, with the vehicle going down a banking into a wall.

"One elderly male was trapped in the vehicle. The casualty was extricated by fire service personnel and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

"Appliances from Halifax and Illingworth attended."