Eight miles of queuing traffic on M62 with delays of over one hour due to vehicle fire

Motorists are being warned to avoid the M62 due to heavy delays after a vehicle fire. Stock image.

West Yorkshire Police issued the social media warning after the crash on the M62 this afternoon.

At least three fire engines are on the site between Junction 23 and 24 westbound of the motorway near Huddersfield to deal with the incident.

Appliances from Huddersfield and Rastrick are in attendance and used two hosereels and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The AA is reporting at least 75 minutes of delays on the approach - with eight miles of traffic building up.

The AA reported: "One lane closed, long delays and queueing traffic for eight miles due to car fire and accident on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield)."