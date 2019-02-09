Celebrate National Pizza Day in style. Pic: Pixabay

Eight Leeds restaurants to celebrate National Pizza Day

Whether you’re a fan of the deep dish or thin crust there is a pizza place in Leeds for you this National Pizza Day.

Check out these eight suggestions:

1. Pizza Fella, Vicar Lane

Wood fired pizza is what Pizza Fella believes in. The restaurant has been on Vicar Lane since 2016 and has become a dining hot spot. Dough is made with just four ingredients, Caputo flour, water, salt, and yeast.

1. Pizza Fella, Vicar Lane

Wood fired pizza is what Pizza Fella believes in. The restaurant has been on Vicar Lane since 2016 and has become a dining hot spot. Dough is made with just four ingredients, Caputo flour, water, salt, and yeast.
2. Belgrave Music Hall

It sells pizza by the slice, its in house pizza slingers - otherwise known as dough boys - hand stretch the pizza dough. There are always at least six pizza toppings available with vegan options always on the menu.

2. Belgrave Music Hall

It sells pizza by the slice, its in house pizza slingers - otherwise known as dough boys - hand stretch the pizza dough. There are always at least six pizza toppings available with vegan options always on the menu.
3. MOD Pizza, Bond Street

Your pizza, pizza, your way, is the motto at MOD Pizza. With more than 30 toppings there is plenty of choice even for the pickiest of eaters.

3. MOD Pizza, Bond Street

Your pizza, pizza, your way, is the motto at MOD Pizza. With more than 30 toppings there is plenty of choice even for the pickiest of eaters.
4. Tapped, Boar Lane

Beer dough pizza sounds a little unusual but the combination of Italian flour and the brewerys own brand of beer is a real crowd pleaser. The dough is freshly made every morning and is made into 7, 12 and 18-inch pizzas.

4. Tapped, Boar Lane

Beer dough pizza sounds a little unusual but the combination of Italian flour and the brewerys own brand of beer is a real crowd pleaser. The dough is freshly made every morning and is made into 7, 12 and 18-inch pizzas.
