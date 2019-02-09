Eight Leeds restaurants to celebrate National Pizza Day
Whether you’re a fan of the deep dish or thin crust there is a pizza place in Leeds for you this National Pizza Day.
Check out these eight suggestions:
1. Pizza Fella, Vicar Lane
Wood fired pizza is what Pizza Fella believes in. The restaurant has been on Vicar Lane since 2016 and has become a dining hot spot. Dough is made with just four ingredients, Caputo flour, water, salt, and yeast.
It sells pizza by the slice, its in house pizza slingers - otherwise known as dough boys - hand stretch the pizza dough. There are always at least six pizza toppings available with vegan options always on the menu.
Beer dough pizza sounds a little unusual but the combination of Italian flour and the brewerys own brand of beer is a real crowd pleaser. The dough is freshly made every morning and is made into 7, 12 and 18-inch pizzas.