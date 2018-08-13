Eh by gum! You can now get a proper Yorkshire afternoon tea

Afternoon tea has long been a British institution, but a Yorkshire pub is giving the occasion a northern twist by serving it in Yorkshire puddings.

Dearne Valley Farm, Farmhouse Inns pub on Kestrel Way is celebrating National Afternoon Tea Week (13-19 August) by filling Yorkshire puddings with classic afternoon tea treats.

Guests will be able to enjoy a proper Yorkshire brew alongside a selection of traditional sandwich fillings, including: egg mayonnaise and cheese and pickle – all of which will be served in Yorkshire puddings – as well as a Victoria sponge topped with jam and cream.

The pub, which is famed for its extravagant homemade cakes and carvery, has introduced the northern-themed treat to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week.

Emma Hodgson, general manager at Dearne Valley Farm, said: “Our Yorkshire puddings are a firm favourite on our carvery menu, so for National Afternoon Tea Week, we wanted to do something different and give our humble pud a whole new taste.

“Our special afternoon tea features a selection of Yorkshires filled with quintessential sweet and savoury treats, stacked high on a traditional cake stand, served with a cup of tea – because there’s nowt like a Yorkshire brew!

“We look forward to inviting locals to try our new creation and are sure it’s going to be a huge hit with all our guests”.

The Yorkshire Afternoon Tea will be available at the Dearne Valley Farm on request from Monday 13 August from 2pm-5pm while stocks last. Guests must book in advance and can enjoy Yorkshire Afternoon Tea for two for £14.99 or can add a glass of prosecco for £19.99.

Although the Yorkshire Afternoon Tea is currently only available at the Dearne Valley Farm, the northern treat could be rolled out to 65 Farmhouse Inns sites nationwide. Guests can vote to have the dish added to their local Farmhouse Inns menu by visiting https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/yorkshire-afternoon-tea/.

Farmhouse Inns has 65 pub restaurants nationwide, and is dedicated to providing delicious carvery meats, seasonal vegetables, homemade cakes and 100% dairy ice cream flavours. Alongside its main carvery offering, the chain also has a separate menu featuring a wide range of pub favourites.