Eggborough power station appears on the new Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw trailer

The trailer for new Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw - which was partially filmed in Yorkshire - has been released.

The Hollywood action movie, starring The Rock, Idris Elba and Jason Statham, was shot on location at the decommissioned Eggborough power station, near Selby, last autumn.

The site stood in for the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Chernobyl, where a reactor infamously exploded in 1986, causing the surrounding area to be evacuated and abandoned. Several stunt sequences involving helicopters and high-performance cars were filmed at Eggborough in November.

Local residents spotted a convoy of Land Rovers driving into the facility - a shot which appears in panorama on the Hobbs & Shaw trailer. The power station's cooling towers can be seen at several points in the promotional video.

The cast and crew were thought to have stayed in the Doncaster area during filming - a members at a gym in Adwick, near Doncaster, were shocked when The Rock turned up one day for a work-out.

He spent 90 minutes training and chatting with other bodybuilders - including owner Craie Carrera, a Mr Universe competitor.

Craie's wife Alicia said:-

“We only knew half an hour beforehand that he was coming. When he walked in, people couldn’t believe it. A few weeks ago, we were visited by a bodyguard who said he had a famous client who was filming in the area and was interested in using the gym. He said he couldn’t say who it was and we didn’t ask. He took some photos and details of the gym and said he would get back to us when he had spoken to his client.

“When he turned up, he was great. He was chatting to members, posing for photos and signing autographs and everything. He was absolutely wonderful. One member got a shirt signed.

“He was really interested in Craie’s bodybuilding and was asking him about Mr Universe. He was giving him some tips and ideas for his training. He put him through his paces a bit!”

The film is due for release on August 2. Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - will play Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham is mercenary Deckard Shaw. Idris Elba and The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby also star as a villain and an MI6 agent respectively.

