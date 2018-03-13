University asks you to ‘Be Curious’

A family-friendly event is to showcase some of the world-leading research done by the University of Leeds.

The free Be Curious open day this Saturday will focus on how research makes a difference to the lives of people all over the world.

Among the topics are the impact of selfies, how to design a cycle-friendly city and how to generate energy from waste.

Dr Charlotte Haigh, academic lead for public engagement at the university, said: “Be Curious is about inviting people to have fun and find out more about the world-leading research happening at the university. This year we’re focusing on the relevance of our research to people across the world, with events for people of all ages.”

The talks will take place from 10am to 4pm at the Parkinson Building and elsewhere on campus. There will also be stalls and guided trails for all ages.

Dr Haigh added: “It’s a great opportunity to explore our campus too, including the two galleries in the Parkinson Building, our public art trail and cafes.”

Another attraction is the chance to practice on a new Steinway concert grand piano in the University’s Clothworkers’ Centenary Concert Hall. You can play for up to five minutes but need to register on the day at the School of Music.

More than 1,000 people were welcomed to campus for last year’s Be Curious annual event. Dr Haigh added: “We had great comments from the public, and many of them were return visitors. People particularly enjoyed chatting to students and said that younger members of the family were inspired by the event. I hope even more people will come along this time and get ‘hands on’ with our work.”

Be Curious is running as part of Leeds Festival of Science. See www.leeds.ac.uk/becurious for more.