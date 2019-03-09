Top marks for Leeds United as club launches its own sports college

Leeds United have handed out more than a few lessons on the pitch this season.

And now the promotion-chasing Whites are preparing to do the same off the field as well, with the launch of the Leeds United Sports College.

Due to open in September, the college will be based at Elland Road and is set to cater for boys and girls aged 16 to 18.

United say it will offer a full-time, high-quality education programme aimed at young people looking to pursue careers in the sports industry.

Applications are already open for a Level 3 BTEC Sport course at the college, which will operate in a fully-inclusive classroom-based environment.

Designed for students interested in working in fields such as coaching, physiotherapy and sports science as well as those who want to progress to higher education and take a sports-related degree, the BTEC covers areas including anatomy, physiology, psychology and analysis.

Courses will be led by specialist tutors, with the project also being supported by a team of coaching staff that includes ex-Leeds stars Brian Deane and Noel Whelan and former Bradford City player Andy Kiwomya.

Spencer Taylor, United's director of education, said: "The club is really proud to announce our new Leeds United Sports College which will launch in September and is open to students to apply now – there is currently one elite player development programme available with the project set to expand over the coming years.

“A team of staff have been working on this project for a while and we are thrilled to now be able to offer this exciting opportunity to youngsters interested in having a career in the sports industry."

For more details about the college project, e-mail Rachael.Lakey@leedsunited.com.