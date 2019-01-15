The Leeds nurseries that require improvement according to Ofsted
These seven nurseries in Leeds have all been inspected by Ofsted in the past year and told they require improvement.
This latest information is taken from the Ofsted website on January 15. Click here to find out who Ofsted are and how they work. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Kirkstall Valley Primary School - Requires improvement
Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 1314 June 2018.
2. Hunslet Carr Primary School - Requires improvement
Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 78 March 2018.
3. Fountain Primary School - Requires improvement
Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 1415 March 2018.
4. Middleton St Marys C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School - Requires improvement
Early years provision: Requires improvement. Inspection dates: 2526 September 2018.
