Students clamour to join Leeds college course after film and TV studio link-up

A college course in Leeds is proving a major draw for students across the UK thanks to a link-up with a film and TV studio where shows such as DCI Banks, Death Comes To Pemberley and The Syndicate have been made.

Leeds City College’s University Centre says applications for its fashion, theatrical and media hair and makeup foundation degree have doubled over the last three years.

And the course’s leaders believe the teaching facilities that were opened by the college at Prime Studios on Kirkstall Road in 2015 have had a big part to play in its popularity.

Leeds City College’s Estelle Greenhalgh said: “Having our training workshops at Prime Studios has given students a unique opportunity to develop networking and etiquette skills to assist in their preparation to pursue a career in the television and film industry.

“From initial enrolments when the course started in 2015, numbers have increased from 28 students to 115 going into our fourth year.

“Undoubtedly, one of the reasons for this is that applicants, not only from the Leeds region but nationally, see the appeal of being given the opportunity to train within a real-life working environment and the benefits that this brings.”

Recent graduates have found work on high-profile productions such as Keira Knightley feature film Official Secrets, BBC Three drama Overshadowed and The Tempest for CBeebies.

Ben Hepworth, managing director at Prime Studios, said: “We are proud to be part of a thriving local production community.

“We love hosting big stars like John Malkovich, but it’s important to us that young people from Leeds have the opportunity to work alongside them, not just bump into them in the local pub.”