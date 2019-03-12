Students boost power of books

Leeds City College students are set to spread the love of books to hundreds of young children across the city.

Over 50 students from the School of Childhood and Education are taking part in Story Starters, an initiative by the charity, Beanstalk, designed to boost language and communication development in a child’s early years.

Sheila Lucciarini, Head of Childcare at Leeds City College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain extra specialist skills in their chosen industry, inspiring children to enjoy stories and improve their language and literacy skills.

“They have taken part in a training session about the importance of childhood literacy and the accessibility of books, and are excited to get started.”

As part of the scheme, the college will receive over 500 books for the students to take to their nurseries.