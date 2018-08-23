Stories of success for GCSE students at Rossett School

Students at Rossett High School in Harrogate have celebrated top results in all of their subjects after months of hard work.

The Year 11 students are the first to face the new grading system in all subjects, with grades 9-1 now awarded in place of A*-G for all subjects.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: “We have been hugely impressed by the way students faced the challenges of this year's exams.

"Today's results show just how hard they have worked and the commitment they have given to their studies. I also know how much support they have had from their families and of course their teachers to give them the best possible chance to achieve the results they deserve."

Rossett students' performance in core subjects has been particularly impressive: more than three-quarters of the students achieved grade 4 or above in English, English Literature and Maths.

Of these, 22 per cent of students achieved the top grades of 9-7 in English Language and the Mathematics’ 9-7 results were also above the national average.

Biology, and Philosophy and Ethics, scored highly in securing the 9-7 top grade measure with a quarter of their cohort achieving an A or above – respectively 24% and 25% above the national average.

Among the individual success stories were:

Rose Black who achieved an impressive ten top A* or better grades: five grade 9s, four grade 8s and an A* and will now move on to study Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and an EPQ at Rossett School.

Jamie Hart who celebrated nine top A* or better grades: seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and an A* allowing him to pursue Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Maths in our Sixth Form. As a keen rugby player who has represented Rossett from Year 7-11, he will also be a welcome addition to the post-16 sports’ teams.

Miki Burt, who has balanced her study of Japanese with preparation for her GCSEs this year, achieving eight A* or better grades: six grade 9s, two grade 8s, and added two A/7 grades to a fantastic set of results. Miki will re-join Rossett in September to study Further Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Maths

Keen musician Eleanor Whitehead who achieved nine A* or better grades: four grade 9s, four grade 8s, one historic A* and one grade A/7. In September Eleanor is signed up to study Music, Spanish, French and an EPQ.

Footballer and Bradford City Academy player, Josh Fleary, achieved an impressive eight top A* or better grades: four grade 9s, four grade 8s – in addition to his A and B grades; he will now move on to study Philosophy and Ethics, Maths, Biology, Chemistry in Rossett School's Sixth Form.

Ms Woodcock added: "Results day is always a fantastic occasion with plenty to celebrate in school. Many students here today have made fantastic progress in the years that they have spent with us; we are proud of the results that all have achieved.

"It's a pleasure to see so many students seeing the results of their hard work paying off today. We look forward to welcoming them back to our Sixth Form in September as they begin the next phase of their education with us."

Follow our live coverage of all GCSE results in the Harrogate District here