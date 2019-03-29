Queen Margaret's names new head

The independent girls’ boarding and day school is set to welcome a new Headin September.

Queen Margaret’s, which sits in 70 acres of parkland in Escrick, has appointed Sue Baillie as its new Head. Sue is looking forward to taking up the reins and getting to know the QM Family in the coming months. She said: “I am hugely excited and immensely privileged to have been appointed as QM’s next Head. QM is demonstrably a very special place and I felt an affinity with its values from my first visit.

QM welcomes girls from all backgrounds

“I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and openness of girls and staff alike and look forward to building on the firm foundations laid by Jessica Miles.”

Sue began her 27- year teaching career in the North at Barnard Castle School and has had an affinity with the region ever since. For the last seven years she has been Pastoral Director at Newcastle Royal Grammar School, previously she was Second Deputy Head at Kimbolton School.

As a Head of History and Politics in selective day and boarding schools, with senior leadership experience in all girls’ schools and in boarding, the Governors believe Sue brings a wealth of experience to QM.

Chairman of Governors Caroline Bayliss said: “Selected from an extremely impressive field of candidates, Sue Baillie is hugely qualified to lead QM.

“Sue has an incisive mind and great vision, coupled with a deep empathy for QM’s values and real warmth of personality.

“The Governors and I are delighted in the appointment and confident Sue will be an exceptional leader for QM.”

Married to Yorkshireman Ian, Sue has an eight-year-old daughter, Louise, plus a cockapoo called Monty, an elderly cat called Polly and six hens. She enjoys walking and endeavours to keep fit through running 5km in under 30 minutes.

A keen cook, Sue has competed in regional and local competitions – she considers her greatest victory to be winning her local village cheese scone championship.

As an historian and educator, the prospect of living and working with girls and staff in the beautiful environs of Escrick Park feels particularly special and in keeping with her belief that contemporary girls’ education is one with a modern outlook based on traditional values.

Sue Baillie will join QM from September 2019 and will be at the school to get to know the QM family in the interim.

Current head Jessica Miles leaves at Easter and Senior Deputy Head Lars Fox will be Acting Head for the Summer Term.

Queen Margaret’s is an independent girls’ boarding school which welcomes day girls.

Situated in 70 acres of parkland in Escrick, six miles south of the City of York, it employs 185 staff to provide education and pastoral care for around 300 girls.

As an educational charity, QM welcomes girls from all backgrounds. The School provides means-tested bursaries to families of students in need of financial assistance.

QM promotes excellence and provides an all-round education. Academic, Art, Choral, Dance, Drama, Music and Sport scholarships are awarded to girls showing notable potential.

To find out how Queen Margaret’s could help your daughter aim high and exceed expectations visit {ad ops insert link behind text http://queenmargarets.com/