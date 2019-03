Have your say

Leeds pupil Zach Taylor, 17, has beaten more than 1,000 entrants to win the prestigious national art history competition 2019 ARTiculation Prize.

The Year 12 student at Abbey Grange Church of England Academy, of Horsforth, was praised for his ‘great scholarship’ at the Grand final held at the University of Cambridge earlier this month.

ARTiculation invites students to speak for 10 minutes about a piece of art-work.