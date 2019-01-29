Proposals to expand schools and increase pupil places in East Leeds

Consultation has begun with regard to school expansions in east Leeds, that could see a secondary academy gain 600 new pupils, and an eventual 70 at primary level. Expansion at Leeds East Academy would increase the number of places from 180 to 300 from 2021, with up to 30 Special Educational Needs places.

This would result in an additional 600 secondary school places across all year groups in the future.

Leeds City Council also plans to expand Micklefield Church of England Primary School to admit 10 more children into reception from September 2021, increasing the number of places from 20 to 30.

As these places are filled and children progress through school, it would ultimately allow an additional 70 across all year groups.

New housing developments in Micklefield will attract more families to the area, who would then be able to access school places locally.

Community drop-in sessions will be held at the school on Monday, February 11, from 8.40 to 9.20am and on Wednesday, February 13, from 5.30 to 7.30pm so that anyone interested in the plans can go along, ask questions and share their views.

More information is available online with the consultation survey.

White Rose Academies trustees are working in partnership with Leeds City Council on the proposals for Leeds East Academy.

Recent population growth and planned future housing across the east of the city will increase the need for more secondary places over the next 10 years.

Details of community drop-in sessions at the Academy are online.

Leeds City Council executive member for learning, Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: “We at the council have a duty to ensure there are enough learning places for every child and young person in Leeds, and want to give families choice and access to school places where they live.

“That’s why we are working with our partners at White Rose Academies Trust and Micklefield Church of England Primary School to respond to increasing demand caused by growth and new housing developments, through providing good learning places for the growing number of families in these communities.

“I would encourage everyone within these communities to visit a drop-in session or go online to find out more and have their say.”

Both consultations run from Monday, January 28, until Monday, March 4, and the surveys and supporting documents can be found at: www.leeds.gov.uk/schoolplaceconsultations