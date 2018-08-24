Outstanding GCSE results at Outwood Academy Ripon

More than 75 per cent of students at Outwood Academy Ripon achieved a grade 4 or higher in both English and Mathematics.

Four students at the academy achieved a grade 9 in English, a further four in History, one in Biology and another in Chemistry, which is the highest grade possible and puts them in the top 3 per cent of students in the country.

Students studying English and Mathematics at the academy also made amazing progress with 77.4% achieving a grade 4 or above in English and 82.8% of students achieved a grade four or above in Mathematics.

The results represent a real achievement for our students and are testament to their hard work and the outstanding teaching in the academy.

Lynn James, Executive Principal, said, “I am extremely proud of what our students have achieved, the results are a testament of their determination, hard work and commitment, and I would like to pay tribute to our Principal, staff, governors and parents for their ongoing dedication to our students’ achievements.

"We look forward to welcoming many of them back in September to the new Sixth Form provision at our sister academy in Easingwold where students can continue their academic success.”

Each student has achieved personal success, with just some of the many highlights including:

J. Challis achieved an incredible attainment 8 score of 81.00 which included 3 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, a grade 7, 3 grade Bs and a Distinction*.

R Logan Dunk achieved an attainment 8 score of 75.5 which included a grade 9, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, a grade B and a Distinction*.

Gemma Trattles, the Principal said, “We are delighted with our students’ success this year and wish them every success in their futures.”

