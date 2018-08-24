Leeds University launches first-of-its-kind business scheme for graduates

Two Leeds University graduates will get the opportunity to create, shape and run a digital marketing business thanks to a brand new scheme.

Leeds University Union and digital marketing agency Epiphany have teamed up to create the programme.

Together, the two organisations will give two Leeds University graduates the opportunity to take control of the not-for-profit digital marketing business.

To achieve this, they have created a new ‘micro agency’ which will initially provide digital marketing services across the Union’s activities, projects and events. Two graduates will be employed each year to run the business, with the first intake this year having the added task of defining and establishing the enterprise.

Aidan Grills, Chief Executive of Leeds University Union, said: “Leeds is an entrepreneurial city and a centre for digital marketing excellence, which we are constantly seeing through the demand for talented and innovative graduates.

“We’re confident that the students of the University of Leeds can help cement this reputation, and this partnership has been designed to create a stepping stone into the sector for Leeds’ future digital pioneers.”

The graduates will draw on support from the undergraduate base at Leeds University to deliver a range of projects. After each 12-month placement, the ambition is that the graduates will have the experience and contacts to take on permanent digital marketing roles.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, August 29 at 9am.

To apply for the scheme, visit bit.ly/2o5Q5LV.