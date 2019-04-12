Leeds United kick off new partnership with 2022 World Cup legacy programme

Leeds United have broken new ground by linking up with a scheme that aims to ensure the 2022 World Cup delivers a lasting social and educational legacy.

United were today named as the first strategic partner club for Generation Amazing, an initiative devised during Qatar's successful bid to host the 2022 tournament.

Leeds say the four-year partnership will see them working with Generation Amazing on an "innovative knowledge-exchange programme" in the fields of corporate social responsibility and education.

Generation Amazing is also joining forces with Sheffield FC - the world's oldest football club - and a sports and events industry centre of excellence called the Josoor Institute.

The scheme's partnership with Leeds is due to be confirmed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding at United's game against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road today.

Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This is a great opportunity for Leeds United to deliver some groundbreaking initiatives, ensuring we provide role models in countries around the world, providing pathways for our communities to learn, develop and express inner qualities.

“Together we can provide amazing legacies we all can be proud of, using powerful brands to create opportunities.”

Generation Amazing has to date benefited 250,000 people in 28 communities across seven countries in the Middle East and Asia.

The scheme's Hassan Al Thawadi said: "Generation Amazing was an integral part of our successful bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and a symbol of Qatar's commitment to football and international development.

"Beginning in Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan and Nepal, this initiative has grown exponentially since, by utilising the power of football to transform societies and communities.

"This exciting new partnership with Leeds United and Sheffield FC will assist us in enhancing the football-centred programmes that we provide across our Generation Amazing network.

"We look forward to working together to effect real change on the ground in communities most in need."

News of the link-up follows the recent launch of the Leeds United Sports College.

Due to open in September, the college will be based at Elland Road and is set to cater for boys and girls aged 16 to 18.

United say it will offer a full-time, high-quality education programme aimed at young people looking to pursue careers in the sports industry.