Leeds takes delivery of 11,000 children's books thanks to anonymous benefactor

It's a story that will definitely have a happy ending for young readers in Leeds.

Leeds City Council today took delivery of 11,000 children's books thanks to a donation from a national organisation that has asked to remain anonymous.

They were transported to the city on World Book Day by the council's fleet services team - managed by Civic Enterprise Leeds - with the help of LC Vehicle Hire.

The books will now be distributed to families, nurseries and schools, with council bosses particularly keen to ensure they find their way to disadvantaged youngsters.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, the council's executive member for learning, employment and skills, said: "We are delighted that this massive donation of books has arrived in the city and that we will be able to give them to families, nurseries and other organisations who will ensure that children who may otherwise not have access to books get real benefit from them.”

Phil Mellen, the council's deputy director for learning, added: “A recent national study confirmed the link between enjoyment of reading and attainment, with enjoyment of reading putting children over three years ahead in the classroom.

"This is one of the reasons why reading and enjoying books from an early age is so important and why we are delighted that Civic Enterprise Leeds and LC Vehicle Hire have been so generous with their time, vehicles, storage space and support.”