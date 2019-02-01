Leeds school pupils swap pen and paper for marshmallows and spaghetti on Number Day

Children at Bracken Edge Primary School used a series of unusual materials such as marshmallows and spaghetti to learn maths on Friday morning.

Each year on February 1, primary schools across the country opt to take part in Number Day, a maths inspired activity day, to raise money for the NSPCC.

Number Day at Bracken Edge Primary School, where parents are invited in to join pupils taking part in maths activities. Clementina Ajetunmobi with her son Adrian.

Last year the primary school raised £197 for the charity and hopes to cross the £200 mark this year.

Maths Lead Kara Jordan has worked at the school for four years and coordinates the activities for Number Day.

She said: “The children here love maths, they seem to enjoy it even more than English subjects.

“We do maths everyday, we obviously do the numeracy element but weave in problem solving and reasoning as well.

Number day at Bracken Edge Primary School, where parents are invited in to join pupils taking part in maths activities. 'From left, Isharlla Skellinton-Francis, Zekaya Buwerimwe-Hamilton, Vanya Hamilton and Elishia Anderson.'1st February 2019.

“Maths can be also be incorporated into art through patterns and in science subjects using statistics.”

The school teaches maths using the curriculum’s ‘concrete’, ‘pictorial’, ‘abstract’ approach, which involves using physical objects such as blocks and counters then pictures to visualise the problems for the children before the more traditional methods.

The school’s cohort is very diverse with up to 39 foreign languages spoken as student’s first language and pupils new to the country often start throughout the school year.

The visual and tactile style of teaching makes maths more inclusive for children who are New to English (NTE) or have English as an Additional Language (EAL).

In year 5, one class used their knowledge of area and perimeter to draw their dream zoo.

Ava Johnson, 10, said: “I sometimes enjoy maths but I love number day. It makes it more fun. I just really like the drawing.”

A different class swapped paper and pencils for marshmallows and spaghetti.

They then used used maths and engineering skills to build towers, with parents invited in to help.

Teacher Shagufta Rafique, who has worked at the school for a year, said:

“I think it focuses them because they’re all engaged. They like it.

“For EAL and NTE students especially they feel like they’re part of the activity more because everyone can join in. Language doesn’t differentiate them.”

Student Iqra Ali, 9, wants to be an engineer. She said: “Number day is fun because everyone can just have fun with the maths.

“In normal maths class we still do stuff like this. We use play dough for practising fractions. It makes it easier.”

Other activities included scaling up body parts using giant pieces of paper, online quizzes and competitions such as Timetable Rockstar and a maths treasure hunt around the school.

Elsewhere in the city, Hawksworth Wood Primary also took part in number day with staff competing in maths based challenges during assembly.

Maths Lead Mr Wright said: “We loves Maths here at Hawksworth Wood and are always excited to find new opportunities to develop the children’s interest and understanding.”

