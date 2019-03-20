Introducing new principal

The White Rose Academies Trust has announced the appointment of Richard Chattoe as principal of Leeds City Academy.

Richard takes the role following a national recruitment campaign, and will start his new job this Monday March 25. He joined the White Rose Academies Trust in June 2017 as vice principal of Leeds West Academy, following a successful five-year period working within the nationally acclaimed GORSE Academies Trust at The Farnley Academy and Ruth Gorse Academy - schools rated

Outstanding by OFSTED. During his time working in these GORSE academies, Richard enjoyed the roles of director of sport, assistant principal and then vice principal, contributing to the establishment of Teaching and Learning, Continuous Professional Development, Professional Standards and the creation of a Leadership Development programme. His work as vice principal resulted in improved student engagement, progress and achievement.

Andrew Whitaker, executive principal of the Trust, added: “Richard outlined a transformative and powerful vision for the academy, and is an excellent senior leader, with a strong background working in outstanding schools. I am confident that under his leadership, the academy will become a world-class provider of education for the students and families we are proud to serve.”

Paul Morrissey, chair of governors at Leeds City Academy, said “Richard has worked in some of the most successful schools and academies in the Leeds area and has an excellent record of school improvement. He has particular success and expertise in the development of high quality teaching and learning, leading to excellent outcomes for students.