How to apply for primary school places in Leeds for September 2019 before the deadline on Tuesday

The start of the next school year may still be a long way off, but for those due to begin primary school in September 2019, the deadline for applications is fast approaching.

If your child was born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015, parents or carers will need to submit an application to secure a place at the primary school of their choice.

How to apply

Primary school applications for the next school year must be completed by Monday 15 January 2019 and can be submitted using the Leeds online admissions system.

To apply for a place for September 2019, your child must have been born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015.

If you are not a resident of Leeds (you pay council tax to a different local authority) you will need to apply through your own local authority, even if you wish to apply for a place at a Leeds school.

Choosing a preference

Up to five schools can be selected as part of your application.

Leeds City Council advise that all five preferences are used and that parents or carers carefully read the admissions policies for each of the schools they are applying to.

Some schools use the Leeds City Council Admissions Policy, while others use their own, so it is important to check how different schools prioritise applications.

Information on individual school's admission policies is available on each school page.

What to do before the closing date

Before the closing date of 15 January 2019, Leeds City Council advise doing the following:

- Read the admissions policies for each of your selected schools

- Complete and return any supplementary information forms directly to schools who require them

- Complete a priority 1a Supplementary Information Form if you are applying on behalf of a previously looked after child

- Complete a priority 1b Supplementary Information Form is you are claiming priority admission due to exceptional medical or mobility needs

- Attach any applicable supporting evidence to your application

- Complete your online application, including up to five preference schools

- Ensure you receive a confirmation email once your application form has been submitted

Dates for the diary

- Apply for a place - 1 November 2018 - 15 January 2019

- Offers go out - 16 April 2019

- First deadline for waiting list requests - 2 May 2019

- Deadline for accepting offers and first cut off for appeal forms - 17 May 2019

- Appeals held - May - July 2019

- Places allocated from the waiting lists - May - August 2019