Headteacher delighted after Leeds school rated ‘outstanding’

THE headteacher of an ‘outstanding’ Leeds high school has said the rating by education watchdogs was achieved thanks to “tireless work” of staff, students and governors.

Ofsted inspectors said Allerton High School’s “exceptional” headteacher Elaine Silson’s leadership has “transformed the school.”

Ofsted previously rated Allerton High on King Lane in North Leeds as ‘good’ overall following an inspection in February 2018.

Now Allerton High has been rated as ‘outstanding’ overall following the latest inspection in December 2018.

Headteacher Elaine Silson, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our inspection.

“Staff, students and governors have worked tirelessly to provide outstanding provision and hence secure the outstanding judgement.

“We are very proud of our young people; the overwhelming majority are determined to do their best, are endlessly positive and contribute so significantly to the life of the school.

“We are also very grateful for the tremendous support from parents and carers which has helped us create the right climate for learning, enabling young people to achieve success.

“The challenge now is maintaining the high standards enjoyed in the school in recent years which we are, of course, committed to doing.”

In 2018, the progress and attainment of Year 11 students placed Allerton High in the top 10 per cent of all schools nationally for the fourth year running.

The Ofsted report states: “The headteacher is exceptional. Her leadership has transformed the school.”

"Not only do pupils make phenomenal progress and reach high standards, but they also develop into well-rounded individuals ready to take their place in society.

“They have a thirst for learning and are committed to their education. At the heart of leadership at this school is a dogged determination to ensure every pupil receives the schooling that they deserve. Nothing but the best will do.

The report adds: “The headteacher is ably supported by her senior team and members of the governing body.”