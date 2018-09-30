Gogglebox priest Kate Bottley is heading to Leeds Trinity University - here's how to get your tickets for her talk

A star of Channel 4’s hit show Gogglebox will return to the Leeds university where she once studied as part of its annual Journalism and Media Week.

The Rev Kate Bottley, a Church of England priest in Nottinghamshire, will deliver a Trinity Talk at Leeds Trinity University on November 7.

She will talk about her impressive career since graduating from Leeds Trinity more than 20 years ago in her talk – God and the Gogglebox: from Trinity to Telly.

While best known for her five-season stint on the award-winning reality programme, she has gone on to presenting work on BBC documentaries, Songs of Praise and BBC Radio 2 as well as making guest appearances on Celebrity Masterchef, Impossible Celebrities and more.

She has also written for a variety of newspapers and magazines including The Guardian, The Independent and Radio Times about religious faith, television and education.

Kate said: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Trinity, so much has changed including me, but what hasn’t changed is the quality of teaching, learning and student experience. I have such happy memories of my time there.”

Tickets, priced £10, include entry, a drink on arrival and a buffet dinner.

Doors open at 6pm, with talk at 7pm and a question and answer session to follow.

Other speakers taking part in the university's 10th Journalism and Media Week include The One Show editor Sandy Smith, ITV News anchor Nina Hossain and award-winning documentary maker Anna Hall.

Click here to buy tickets or visit the university website for details of the other events, all of which are free.