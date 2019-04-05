First look at inside of Leeds City College's new £60m Quarry Hill campus

Leeds City College has unveiled computer generated images of what students and staff can expect from the inside of its purpose-built new £60m Quarry Hill Campus.

Construction work is well underway on the new building that is set to be ready for a phased opening in September where the current Park Lane and Technology campuses will move in, including two of the college’s biggest schools; the School of Creative Arts and the School of Social Science.

A communal kitchen and gathering space for the new students.

And today, the college gave a first glimpse of what the inside of the new college building will look like.

One image shows one of the replica practical care suites which will give students studying health science and social care a realistic experience of their future working environment. By 2022, the healthcare, social care and childcare sectors will account for 145,625 jobs across the region, which is six per cent more than in 2016, and and Leeds City College says these facilities will be crucial in training the healthcare professionals of the future.

First floor communal area and gallery space will allow Creative Arts students to put on public exhibitions and gain experience of curating art displays and host exhibitions. Another image illustrates the 200-seat theatre complete with backstage technical equipment, supported by the accompanying recording and film studios, dance studios, costume workshop, newsroom and gallery spaces. Creative Arts students will benefit from the latest technology and facilities.

Suzanne Gallagher, who will be the campus manager at Quarry Hill, said: “We’re delighted to show off these fantastic new images, revealing what’s in-store for students come September. The facilities situated within the Schools of Creative Arts and Social Science have been specifically designed with each of the individual schools in mind and aim to depict authentic surroundings similar to those students would encounter in the world of work.

Theatre space at the new Leeds City College camopus.

“The Quarry Hill Campus will also provide additional facilities and space for Leeds College of Music, which is based nearby and an integral part of the Luminate Education Group.

“We are extremely passionate about providing a first-class educational experience for our students and this new facility demonstrates our commitment to offering students an innovative learning environment where they can develop and excel.”

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects, the development is located on Eastgate and is being built by Wates Construction North East & Yorkshire. The project has received £33.4m funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal, which in turn is a £1bn package of government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.