Cook learns new skils from Jamie

Paul Leonard, a community cook from Leeds West Academy, has learned how to make the most of surplus food donations and minimise food waste after taking part in the Tesco Community Cookery School with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Paul said: “The course was brilliant and has given me the opportunity to hone in on my cookery skills and become much more confident when it comes to passing on my knowledge to students.”

Jamie Oliver said: “This is exactly what this programme is all about – learning new skills in the kitchen that can be passed on, all while helping to fight food waste.

“We want to give loads more amazing community cooks the confidence to create delicious, balanced meals from food that would otherwise have been thrown away. It’s about empowering charities with the knowledge and tools they need to help those who need it the most.”

Tesco is planning to train 1,000 community cooks through the Tesco Community Cookery School in 2019.

Tesco Development Chef Martyn Lee said: “Tesco has donated more than 60 million meals’ worth of surplus food to date, but it wouldn’t have reached those in need of a good meal were it not for local community cooks like Paul.

“I hope that Paul took away a lot from the course and will put their new-found cooking knowledge to good use, while continuing their great work at Leeds West Academy.”