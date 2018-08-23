Ashville students celebrating top GCSE results in Harrogate

Ashville’s GCSE pupils are celebrating top results as 42 per cent of grades achieved A*- A, or grades 9, 8 or 7 under the new reform – more than double the national average of 20.5 per cent.

At the independent school on Green Lane, 95 per cent of grades achieved A*- C or the equivalent of grade 4 and above – the national average being 66.9 per cent.

Star Pupils! Ashville College pupils celebrate 42 per cent grades marked at A*-A and 9, 8 and 7.

One in six pupils achieved the top grades of A*- A /9, 8, 7 in eight or more GCSE subjects with a quarter of all grades awarded being at the highest level of A* /9, 8.

Mia Croft, Alexandra Pilling, Thomas Rawson and Sophie Walters, all swept the boards with every one of their subject grades being of A* - A or the equivalent 9, 8, 7.

Maia Holdsworth was the first student to pick up her results when the college opened this morning.

Ashville College’s Headmaster, Richard Marshall, said: “I am very proud of our pupils, they have worked very hard to achieve their results – so well done to them."

The majority of Ashville’s GCSE pupils are returning to its Sixth Form in September, which has just benefited from a major investment.

The updated and extended Sixth Form Centre has a new all-day café; creative and flexible collaborative learning space; new private study areas and; new seminar and meeting rooms.

Mr Marshall said: “I look forward to welcoming the pupils back to school next month and I have no doubt they will continue to thrive in our new Sixth Form Centre.

“What we offer our Sixth Form pupils in terms of academic excellence, extra-curricular activities and the opportunity to flourish and grow in confidence, will only be enhanced by our new facility and collaborative learning environment.”

