Ebony Carpenter: Concerns for missing Wakefield teen believed to be in Huddersfield

It is believed that Ebony Carpenter travelled by bus to the Dalton area of Huddersfield.

She was last seen wearing pink fitted trousers/leggings, a cream/grey hoody and dark coloured trainers, as pictured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebony Carpenter. PIC: WYP

Police are concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact with the police.

Similarly, Ebony herself is asked to make contact.

Anyone with information can contact Wakefield District CID either by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 452 of 31/01.

**********************

She was last seen wearing pink fitted trousers/leggings, a cream/grey hoody and dark coloured trainer.