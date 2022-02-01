Ebony Carpenter: Concerns for missing Wakefield teen believed to be in Huddersfield
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her home in Wakefield.
It is believed that Ebony Carpenter travelled by bus to the Dalton area of Huddersfield.
She was last seen wearing pink fitted trousers/leggings, a cream/grey hoody and dark coloured trainers, as pictured.
Police are concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts to make contact with the police.
Similarly, Ebony herself is asked to make contact.
Anyone with information can contact Wakefield District CID either by calling 101 or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 452 of 31/01.
