Here are the Easter bank holiday opening times for the White Rose Centre, Trinity Leeds, Crown Point retail park, The Springs and others.

1. Trinity Leeds Good Friday: 9am - 8pm, Easter Saturday: 9am - 8pm, Easter Sunday: Restaurants open - Retail closed. Trinity Kitchen will be closed, but many restaurants will be open, please check with individual brands. Easter Monday: 9am - 6pm.

2. White Rose Shopping Centre Good Friday: 10am - 9pm, Easter Saturday: 9am - 8pm, Easter Sunday: Closed - Cinema and selected restaurants open, Easter Monday: 10am - 6pm.

3. Victoria Leeds Good Friday: 10am - 7pm, Easter Saturday: 9am - 7pm, Easter Sunday: Closed, Easter Monday: 10am - 6pm. Victoria Gate Casino will be open 24 hours throughout the Easter period.

4. Merrion Centre Good Friday: 6.30am - 9.30pm, Easter Saturday: 6.30am - 9.30pm, Easter Sunday: Closed, Easter Monday: 6.30am - 9.30pm. Opening times for specific outlets may vary. Check individual stores directly to check when theyre open.

