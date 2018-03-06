Early plans unveiled for ‘major investment’ in Leeds flats

Early plans to build a new block of student flats in Leeds city centre will be presented to decision-makers this week.

The pre-application offers a glimpse at the proposals for the 98-studio apartment block in Wade Lane, close to Leeds’s First Direct Arena.

Developer Q Property Ltd is yet to submit a formal application, but first presented their early proposals to Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel in December.

Following discussions with the council, the company is now set to unveil the revised plans to the panel on Thursday.

The pre-application for the stepped block, part 11-storeys and part 18-storeys, includes proposals for ground and lower ground floor communal spaces, according to a council report prepared ahead of the meeting.

The report said: “The proposal is brought back to City Plans Panel to present the changes to the proposals, to respond to members comments on the previous pre-application presentation and as the development involves the creation of new student housing, the re-use of brownfield land and a major investment in a significant site within Leeds city centre.”

The development will also feature a lounge, reception area, breakfast room and study rooms for residents.

The site is adjacent to the Q One building - a 7-storey block of apartments - which is also owned by the same developer.

The report said that councillors support the principal use of the development during the panel meeting in December.

The report added: “The provision of 98 student studios would help to take pressure off the need to use private housing for student accommodation. The site is located towards the northern edge of the city centre and is well placed with regard to access to Leeds Beckett University, Leeds Arts University and the University of Leeds.”

After the discussion, a formal application could be submitted.

SIMILARITIES

The proposed development would be adjacent to the Q One residences, also in Wade Lane.

Q One is owned by the same developer, but managed by YPP. It is a seven-storey block, comprising of up to 84 apartments.

Following concerns over trees, the revised pre-application has changed the position of the block. While all existing trees and greenery to the northern end of the site will be removed, a larger area for landscaping would be created between the proposed building and the Q One.