E-fit issued of suspect in Leeds carjacking

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to following a carjacking in Leeds on New Year's Day.

The victim, aged in his sixties, was sat in his red Nissan Qashqai in Elsworth Terrace at Armley at 7am on New Year's Day when a man opened the door and pulled him out of the car.

The suspect then drove off in the car, which was later found with fire damage at the rear of Ley Lane.

The victim suffered slash wounds to both his hands in the incident and required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a "skinny" Asian male, around 5ft 7ins. He was wearing a grey zip-up hooded top.

Anyone who can identify the person in the e-fit or witnessed the incident or the vehicle being set alight is asked to contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.