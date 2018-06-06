Dynamic digital duo are making the right calls in Leeds

They met as trainee solicitors but these days Adam Roney and Pete Mills are laying down the law as the bosses of one of the most innovative tech companies in Leeds.

Adam and Pete are the co-founders of Calls9, which is based in the Broad Gate building on the Headrow and helps businesses worldwide to design, develop and launch websites and apps.

Their customer list includes major names such as medtech wearables company ViCardio, law firm Walker Morris LLP and automotive data giant cap hpi.

Calls9 began life as a start-up in 2011 after Adam and Pete spent a year successfully building a tech project for law firm Eversheds Sutherland LLP, where they were both on the staff.

They branched out on their own after coming to the conclusion that working as tech creators was more appealing than pursuing a law career.

And that decision has paid off handsomely, with Calls9 products and services now powering digital experiences for more than 250,000 users across web and mobile every year.

Adam told Digital City: “Prior to training as solicitors we had both been involved with business and technology from a young age.

“What we didn’t expect was the profound impact that start-up thinking can have in an enterprise setting.

“Our experience of designing, developing and deploying digital solutions on a global scale filled us with confidence and enthusiasm to go out into the market and help other businesses drive their own growth and productivity.”

Digital experiences powered by Calls9 include external marketing, internal communications, e-commerce and knowledge management.

The company’s technology also allows it to meet many customers’ external and internal digital requirements from a single platform.

Describing how Calls9 makes a difference to its clients, Pete said: “We are sought out by people who are digital innovators and pioneers.

“They typically feel let down by a traditional agency or software house and are looking for a digital partner who can help them transform their business or sector in record time. Whether they are start-ups or global enterprises, we have the technology, team and experience to help them succeed with their digital ambitions.”

Adam and Pete have also begun running bootcamp-style events where they pass on the secrets of their success to other start-up founders.

One of the bootcamps was staged as part of the recent Leeds Digital Festival, where it attracted a sell-out audience.

Their next event is being held at the Lost and Found Club on Albion Place in Leeds city centre on Tuesday, June 12, with a panel that includes representatives from Titus Learning, The Overtake and Prolifiko.

Adam said: “Pete and I have gone through the ups and downs of starting a business, so we understand how to help start-ups grow.

“We host the Start-up Bootcamps to share experiences and show founders how to succeed.”

For further information about next month’s Calls9 Start-up Bootcamp, visit the www.calls9.com/newsroom/events/calls9-start-up-bootcamp-2-qa-panel web page.