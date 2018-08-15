Dry summer reveals foundations of old World War Two bomb shelter in Leeds park

The hot, dry weather has uncovered the outline of the site of an air raid shelter in a public park.

The World War Two-era bunker was excavated beneath the football pitch in Chapel Allerton Park to provide shelter for families living nearby, and was sealed off in later years to prevent trespass incidents.

But a natural phenomenon known as 'parch marks' has seen the foundations become visible once again this summer. The site of an old bandstand that once stood in the park can also be seen.

The grass has died to an extent that signs of the shelter's existence, including an entrance marker, have been seen in the park in recent weeks.

The shelter's entrance was uncovered around a decade ago during building work on the nearby play area, but the structure was filled in again soon after.

Parch and crop marks have appeared all over the country this summer, allowing archaeologists to make new discoveries as well we revealing the locations of long-demolished buildings.

In Pocklington, East Yorkshire, the site of some Iron Age barrows was exposed for the first time, while at Richmond Castle in North Yorkshire, the foundations of a Victorian army barracks that once stood beside the castle walls became visible.

Several Leeds parks are home to abandoned air raid shelters, most of which were built as war loomed in 1938.

The city was expected to be heavily targeted by enemy bombers due to its armaments factories - but in fact Leeds suffered only nine air raids during the entire war.

In some of the recreation grounds, evidence of the shelters, such as raised mounds and ventilation shafts, can still be seen.

There is a one under Woodhouse Moor with a raised mound still visible, and some concrete patches in the grass which indicate the sites of the escape hatches.

There was a small shelter at the bottom end of Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park, off Princes Avenue, and a larger one beneath Potternewton Park.

Other shelters were constructed at Cross Flatts Park in Beeston, East End Park, Chapel Allerton Park, Wortley, Armley, York Road, and the Buslingthorpe recreation ground in Chapeltown, now called Norma Hutchinson Park, where raised manhole covers can be seen.

Trenches would be dug and a concrete floor laid before bench seating was installed. Some shelters were segregated, with separate areas for men and families. Some had a water supply, and most had wardens and toilets.

One of the most heavily fortified shelters - although it was never open to the public - can be found in a quarry in Adel Woods. It was never intended to shelter people - instead it was built as a secure storage unit for valuable documents, well away from the city centre.

The bunker was commissioned by the Leeds Permanent Building Society, who installed an armoured steel door and reinforced concrete. The waterproof structure had two levels and an electricity supply. An access road was built for vehicles transporting documents. Leeds Corporation were also given permission to use the bunker to protect some of the city's treasures, including the 17th-century founding charter granted by King Charles II.

Halifax Bank, which took over the building society in 1995, later revealed that the deeds stored during the war years were worth over £100million. They were removed from their previous home at the Permanent House offices and taken to the bunker, which had 25,000 cubic feet of space. They were retrieved in 1945 and the shelter dismantled and sealed a year later.

The bricked-up entrance, located in a steep bank off Stairfoot Lane, can still be seen today.