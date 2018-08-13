Drunk with mini Samurai sword torched his clothes outside ex-partner’s Leeds home

A DRUNK man armed with a miniature Samurai sword who set fire to his clothes outside his former partner’s home and broke a window has been jailed for six months.

Leeds Crown Court heard 30-year-old Simon Clark had been drinking before going to his former partner Chantelle Frazer’s home demanding to see one of his children.

When she refused Clarke left but returned to the address around an hour later.

The court heard he became angry and aggressive, was banging on the door and threw something at a window and cracked it.

He also and set fire to some of his clothes in the front garden during the incident just before 9.30pm on July 3.

Prosecutor, Robert Yates, said: “He shouted at the complainant ‘you had better come and put this out.’ He was stamping on the clothing.”

A neighbour called police and Clark was arrested and found to be in possession of a miniature Samurai sword and nine bags of cannabis.

Clarke, of Wykebeck Valley Road, Osmondthorpe, Leeds, admitted criminal damage, possessing a Class B drug and having a bladed article.

The court heard he has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences including possessing a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon.

Mitigating, Alex Williams, said Clark and Miss Frazer have two children together, adding: “Mr Clark bitterly regrets his conduct. He is embarrassed and ashamed of what he did and is frightened of a possible custodial sentence.

“Miss Frazer is supporting him through this. She doesn’t want him to go to prison. She simply wants him to kick his terrible alcohol habit.”

Jailing Clark for six months, Recorder David Gordon told him: “The bladed article was found in your possession.

“It turned out to be a miniature Samurai sword, a very nasty weapon capable of inflicting terrible injury.”