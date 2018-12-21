Drunk man on bus abuses passengers and assaults police officer on night out in Leeds

Police had to board a bus in Leeds city centre last night after a drunk man acted aggressively towards passengers.
The double-decker pulled over on Wellington Street just before 8pm and a large police response was sent to the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said:-
"We were called at 7.53pm to a report of a man acting aggressively to passengers on a bus.
"Officers attended and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.
"He is currently in custody."