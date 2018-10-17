Drivers knowledge of road is ‘shocking’

More than 50 per cent of UK drivers have admitted their road knowledge is poor, in a new survey by independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart.

The survey found that many drivers have a real lack of awareness of the rules of the road, regularly putting themselves and others in danger.

Over 1,000 motorists participated in the survey to test their knowledge of the Highway Code. Of those surveyed, 50 per cent didn’t recognise the roundabout sign, while 68 per cent admitted they had no understanding of the two-second rule, with 53 per cent confusing this for two car lengths. This results in a gap of less than a third of a second when travelling at 60mph, for an average-sized family car.

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and research, said: “This is truly shocking. The outcome of the survey brings to light some frightening statistics which demonstrates the need to constantly re-fresh on-road knowledge.”

The survey also found that only 43 per cent correctly recognised the Highway Code ‘dual carriageway ends’ sign, with respondents aged between 17 and 39 being the largest group to answer this incorrectly.

When asked what to do when arriving to a scene of a serious crash, 48 per cent were unaware that the first thing you need to do is to warn others of the danger by turning on hazard lights.

Of those who participated, over half were not able to identify that a circle shaped sign demonstrates traffic signs that give orders – a crucial piece of information when on the road. Worryingly, two-thirds of those surveyed admitted they were unable to recognise the colour of the reflective studs between a motorway and its slip road, with only 20 per cent of those aged 17 to 39 answering correctly.

Neil added: “With many young drivers showing such ingnorance on the roads, these results reinforce our view that road safety education should be taught as part of the National Curriculum in schools.”