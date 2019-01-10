Driver leaves three-year-old child in car after fleeing crash in Leeds

A driver who fled police in Leeds crashed his car and left a toddler in the back as he ran away from the scene.

Officers were shocked to discover the three-year-old child in the car after the pursuit, which began on the A643 in Holbeck, close to junction 2 of the M621, on Wednesday.

The driver failed to stop for police before the crash. He was caught and detained soon after fleeing the vehicle.

The child was unhurt.

The man is in custody on suspicion of multiple offences.