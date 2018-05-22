Driver high on cocaine in 13-mile police helicopter chase before getting stuck in field - Leeds Court

Have your say

AN UNLICENSED driver was involved in a 13-mile high speed police chase while high on cocaine before his car got stuck in a field.

Adam Smith was locked up for ten months after a court heard he could have caused a fatal crash by driving on the wrong side of the road at the brow of a hill.

A court heard the dangerous pursuit began after officers spotted Smith speeding in his VW Golf in Gomersal in the early hours of December 5 last year.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court Smith had a passenger in the vehicle.

The pursuit lasted 17 minutes and involved a number of police cars and the West Yorkshire Police helicopter.

Smith reached double the the 30mph speed limit as he drove towards Cleckheaton.

He almost lost control of the vehicle on Scholes Lane.

Smith drove at 50mph on the wrong side of the road over the brow of a hill on High Moor Lane.

Mr Ritchie said: "Had there been something travelling the opposite way it is likely there would have been a fatal collision."

Smith then reached 70mph in a 30mph zone on Huddersfield Road and 80mph along Manchester Road.

He continued to drive dangerously around the Huddersfield area, including going in the wrong direction on a one-way road.

The incident ended when Smith drove into a field and the car became stuck.

Smith ran from the vehicle but was detained by officers.

Mr Ritchie said a blood test showed Smith was found to be over the limit for cocaine.

Smith, of Pear Street, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving, dangerous driving, having no licence and no insurance.

He has previous convictions for driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

Abdul Shakoor, mitigating, said Smith had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He asked Recorder Patrick Palmer to consider imposing a suspended prison sentence as Smith's partner was due to give birth to their child.

Recorder Palmer said; "There has to be an immediate prison sentence for an offence of this seriousness."