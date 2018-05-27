Driver five times over drink drive limit arrested in Yorkshire

The drink drive arrest. Photo: North Yorkshire Police
A driver has been arrested for being behind the wheel while five times over the legal drink drive limit in Yorkshire.

Police were called after a witness spotted a driver behaving 'very erratically' on the A64 near Malton.

The vehicle was located by North Yorkshire Police's Ryedale response and officers then went to assist.

The driver provided a roadside breath sample of 175mg, which is five times the legal drink drive limit.

He was arrested and then provided a breath sample of 174mg.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Yesterday evening a member of the public reported this vehicle driving very erratically on the #A64 near #Malton. Then, an off duty colleague also reported the same.

"The Vehicle was located by our Ryedale response colleague & we popped down to assist.

"The driver provided a roadside breath sample of 175mg. That’s 5 times the legal limit! He was arrested and in custody provided an evidential breath sample of 174mg. He will be charged to court."

