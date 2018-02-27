Driver dies after road smash in Leeds

A motorist has died after his SUV came off the road and hit a lamppost in Leeds.

The crash happened on Street Lane in Roundhay just before 4pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said the 62-year-old victim’s Jaguar F-Pace SUV mounted the pavement near to Street Lane’s junction with Park View Crescent.

The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His name has not been released but he is known to have been from the Leeds area.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact their Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log reference 13180095928.