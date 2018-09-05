Driver died in crash after leaving pub: Inquest opened after Pontetract man's death

A MAN who had just left a pub suffered fatal injuries when the borrowed car he was driving crashed into two parked cars on a street in Pontefract, a inquest opening heard.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard the car 35-year-old Jason Hotson was driving hit a parked car on Cromwell Crescent and overturned before righting itself and hitting a second parked car.

A passenger travelling in the car was uninjured in the crash, which happened just after 11.20pm on Monday August 27.

The inquest opening was told former warehouse worker Mr Hotson, of Violet Pritchard House, Southgate, Pontefract, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics just after 11.30pm that night.

The inquest opening heard Dr Georgina Reall carried out a post mortem which revealed that Mr Hotson had suffered a head injury as a result of a road traffic collision and that the cause of death was awaiting toxicology reports.

Assistant coroner John Hobson, said Mr Hotson had borrowed the car from a work colleague, adding: "He was leaving a pub and it would appear was driving along Cromwell Crescent when he has collided with a parked car and it overturned and righted itself and collided with a further parked car before coming to a stop."

Mr Hobson adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

The YEP reported last week how the BMW X5 Mr Hotson was driving was understood to have collided with a a parked Peugeot and Hyundai.

After father-of-three Mr Hotson's death his father Paul, 57, told the YEP that he had learned Jason had died in a collision that night via social media.

He said: “My daughter found out through social media. I went up and saw the collision and I had to walk away.

"I knew it was him straight away, as soon as I saw the car."

Paul Hotson added: "My son has had his troubles but he was a grand lad."