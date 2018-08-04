Driver damaged police cars during high speed chase - Leeds Crown Court

An uninsured driver damaged police cars as he crashed after a nine-mile pursuit in which he reached 90mph on built-up streets.

Aaron Pearce put pedestrians and other motorists in danger during an “utterly deplorable” piece of driving through Batley.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pearce, 21, failed to stop and sped off when police tried to stop him in the early hours of June 24 this year.

Jessica Lister, prosecuting, described how Pearce drove through housing estates at close to double the 30mph speed limit.

Pearce drove across junctions without stopping, went through red lights and ignored road works.

Members of the public had to get out of the way of his vehicle as he drove through a pedestrianised zone in Batley town centre.

Ms Lister said Pearce mounted traffic islands on two occasions and damaged street furniture.

Pearce increased his speed in a bid to get away from officers, reaching around 90mph in a 30mph area.

The chase came to an end when Pearce mounted another traffic island and damaged his vehicle.

Two police cars were damaged as they brought Pearce’s vehicle to a halt.

Pearce, of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

David Hall, prosecuting, said Pearce had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Hall said Pearce had not been able to afford to insure his car after losing his vehicle.

The barrister said Pearce accepted that his actions were foolish.

Mr Hall urged Recorder Angela Frost to impose a community-based sentence so Pearce can receive help to address his offending.

Pearce was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to take part in a 15-day rehabilitation programme.

Recorder Frost said: “It is sheer luck that nobody was hurt.”