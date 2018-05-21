Driver arrested after car rolls onto its roof

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driver following a crash in which a car ended up on its roof.

Police were called to Normanton shortly after 5.30am this morning to the junction of Queen street and Wakefield Road.

The crash happened close to the Royal Sovereign pub and involved a Ford Mondeo which appeared to hit the barriers next to a crossing causing it to flip upside down.

The driver was not thought to be injured but was arrested and taken to hospital.

The road was blocked for a short time until a recovery truck could remove the overturned vehicle.