Drawing on Leeds for art partnership

Work by a Leeds art student has been unveiled at one of the city’s newest office developments.

The brand-new installation, at 5 Wellington Place, is of prints created by illustration graduate Charlotte Curnick and offers a unique perspective on iconic Leeds industrial buildings.

The work - which is the result of a partnership between Asset Manager, MEPC and Leeds Arts University - will be showcased in the foyer of 5 Wellington Place for the next three months, with the public welcome to come and view during business hours, Monday to Friday.

The art programme at Wellington Place has run for the past year and has showcased the winners of a competition with Leeds Arts University that encouraged students to explore their creativity while taking inspiration from the city and surrounding area.

Winners were chosen by a judging panel of representatives from businesses at 5 Wellington Place including Slav Sedlan of Willis Towers Watson, Harmajinder Hayre of Ward Hadaway and MEPC’s CEO, James Dipple.

Ms Curnick said: “I was so pleased when it was announced my work would be hung in the space.

“It’s great people can now appreciate art as part of their everyday working lives. Moving to the city for university was one of the best decisions I ever made, and I’m glad that the brief allowed us to express all things great about Leeds.”

Mr Dipple added: “We’re so proud to be able to support the Leeds community and showcase the wide variety of talent that the city has to offer.”