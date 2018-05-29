Drawing on city’s cycling successes

A Local school-girl has won herself a new bike with her drawing about Leeds and where she lives.

Sophie Ye, from Blenheim Primary School off Woodhouse Lane, has been awarded Halfords vouchers so she can choose a brand new bike, following an art competition launched to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire visiting the city earlier this month.

Sophie Ye, seven, was one of 249 children to take part in the art competition where the budding painters and bike fans were tasked with illustrating something amazing or special about their school.

The competition was launched by The Light and the Real Junk Food Project, who work in partnership to enrich young people’s lives across the city via various charity events and activities.

Stephanie James, Marketing Manager at The Light, commented: “We’re delighted to have had so many children enter the art competition. It was very tough to choose the winner, as we had so many bright and colourful drawings and so we felt it only fair if we randomly selected our winner

“We hope Sophie enjoys her prize , you never know we could have the next big cycling champion on our hands.”

Kevin McKay, from Real Junk Food Project, added: “We work hard to provide children with access to things many take for granted. That includes facilities like bikes, which can help to keep children active, but also engage them with a sport that is very dear to our city.

“We are delighted to have partnered with The Light and look forward to seeing the impact this has on children inspired by art and cycling.”