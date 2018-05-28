Dramatic photos show damage after 15ft boat catches fire on Leeds and Liverpool Canal

Have your say

Smoke can be seen billowing from a river craft moored near a canal lock after it caught fire.

The blaze broke out just before 9pm on Saturday night, when the 15ft boat was stationary in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Gargrave, near Skipton.

The 15ft boat was destroyed in the incident

The owners were away at the time and nobody was on board.

Two fire crews from Skipton were sent to the scene but the boat was left with significant damage.

The cause is believed to have been a faulty appliance.

Firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the blaze

Leeds-based photographer Andrew Easby captured the firefighters' attempts to contain the blaze.

