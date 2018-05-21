Dragon boats take to the water in Leeds for Martin House Hospice

TEAMS of rowers battled it out yesterday to be named the champions at Martin House Hospice’s dragon boat race.

The annual event held on Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake saw 36 teams take part in a day of races set to raise more than £25,000 in aid of the hospice for children and young people.

Annual Dragon Boat Race at Rounday Park for Martin House Hospice.

Thunderboots Do DBR were crowned winners in the final race, while Sandy’s Greasy Sailors won the tug of war, Linley and Simpson’s Golden Ticket took the prize for best dressed team, and In Ship Shape were named the best fundraising team.