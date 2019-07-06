Dough in the City to close less than a year after opening in Leeds

A 'modern pub' concept by the chefs behind Vice and Virtue is to shut, only eight months after opening.

Dough in the City took over a former Indian takeaway on New Briggate in December 2018, and is run by chefs Luke Downing, Jonathan Hawthorne and Laura Macleod, who also own adjacent fine dining restaurant Vice and Virtue.

Dough in the City was originally a bistro that Downing ran in West Park, and the new incarnation had late opening hours, Sunday lunch service and kitchen takeovers by guest chefs.

The Vice and Virtue team have now confirmed that the Dough in the City concept is closing, but that the premises will become a new site for their hipster cafe brand, Feed. The first Feed opened in Pudsey in summer 2018 and has proved hugely popular.

In a post on the Feed Facebook page, they said:-

"We are opening in the city centre! Feed will be opening a second venue in Leeds after a banging first 11 months of being open in Pudsey. We want to spread the love and be accessible to all. We will be opening doors late July/ early August on New Briggate. We will be taking over the Dough in the City venue, although, Dough will be open until then with condensed hours."

Downing also owns Aperitivo in West Park.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reviewed Dough in the City earlier this month - here's what we thought of their Sunday roasts.